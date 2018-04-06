MSD Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week (MSD)

MSD (CURRENCY:MSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, MSD has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. MSD has a market cap of $0.00 and $18,171.00 worth of MSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00686046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185170 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035146 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040558 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MSD Profile

MSD’s total supply is 6,088,400,259 coins. MSD’s official website is mymsdspace.com. MSD’s official Twitter account is @msdcommunity. The Reddit community for MSD is /r/msdcommunity.

Buying and Selling MSD

MSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not possible to buy MSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MSD must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

