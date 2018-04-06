Head to Head Survey: MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) and Its Competitors

MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MSG Networks to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSG Networks and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks $675.35 million $167.34 million 10.16 MSG Networks Competitors $12.88 billion $1.94 billion 53.67

MSG Networks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MSG Networks. MSG Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

MSG Networks has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSG Networks’ competitors have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSG Networks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks 40.97% -19.52% 20.90% MSG Networks Competitors 1,299.83% 26.80% 3.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSG Networks and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks 1 2 5 0 2.50 MSG Networks Competitors 290 1471 2269 74 2.52

MSG Networks presently has a consensus price target of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 24.18%. Given MSG Networks’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MSG Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of MSG Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of MSG Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSG Networks competitors beat MSG Networks on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.

