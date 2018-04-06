MSG Networks (MSGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on MSG Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on MSG Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSG Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of MSGN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,745. The firm has a market cap of $1,705.18, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.62. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.73 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 40.97%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,981,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,171 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,651,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,444,000 after acquiring an additional 986,234 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 849,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 51.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,536,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 518,782 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 660.2% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 438,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 380,763 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

