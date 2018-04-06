MTS (NYSE:MBT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about MTS (NYSE:MBT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MTS earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.921219625316 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of MBT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 2,518,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,332.54, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06. MTS has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded MTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. VTB Capital cut MTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTS in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/mts-mbt-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About MTS

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets.

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.