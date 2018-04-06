MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of MuleSoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of MuleSoft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MuleSoft from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MuleSoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of MuleSoft in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MuleSoft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE:MULE opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. MuleSoft has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,812.30 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06.

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. MuleSoft had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that MuleSoft will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MuleSoft news, Director Gary Little sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $528,407.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Dao sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,814,363.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MULE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MuleSoft in the second quarter worth $5,375,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of MuleSoft in the second quarter worth $293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MuleSoft in the second quarter worth $668,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MuleSoft by 14.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MuleSoft by 36.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MuleSoft

MuleSoft, Inc provides Anypoint Platform that allows customers to connect their applications, data, and devices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform also enables a self-serve infrastructure through discoverable building blocks or nodes that can be used and reused to compose applications.

