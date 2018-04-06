Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €198.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €198.00 ($244.44) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase set a €207.00 ($255.56) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC set a €223.00 ($275.31) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €215.00 ($265.43) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($246.91).

