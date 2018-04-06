Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €180.00 by UBS

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €180.00 ($222.22) price target by equities research analysts at UBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase set a €212.00 ($261.73) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays set a €205.00 ($253.09) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €210.00 ($259.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($246.91).

