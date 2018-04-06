MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stake Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 108.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $434,623.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 36,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $1,264,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,549.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,000 and have sold 142,646 shares valued at $5,104,710. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19,505.69, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-buys-14450-shares-of-mgm-resorts-international-mgm-updated-updated.html.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.