Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.05 Million Stake in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,444 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,851,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 79,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,838.31, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cerner has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Cerner from $68.00 to $2.82 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.49 to $64.65 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $19,852,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $79,341,469.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $14,246,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.05 Million Stake in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-has-1-05-million-holdings-in-cerner-co-cern-updated-updated.html.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.