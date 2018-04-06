American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Position Increased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.16% of American Vanguard worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 58.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVD opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.02. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.95, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVD shares. ValuEngine raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

