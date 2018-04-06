Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 14,730 Shares of Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.22% of Armstrong Flooring worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 2,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $342.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Armstrong Flooring’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

