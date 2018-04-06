Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Lifted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 325.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,709.66, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.51 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray cut Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,332.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

