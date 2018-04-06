Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $996,000 Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 409.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.19% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 3,318 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $101,165.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,697.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Burt sold 82,700 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $2,519,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,474.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $30.53 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMTL. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “average” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

