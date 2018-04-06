Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

News articles about Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Murphy Oil earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.8502548253165 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $35.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $541.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.54 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -769.23%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen set a $34.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

In other Murphy Oil news, insider Eugene T. Coleman sold 33,435 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $965,602.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/murphy-oil-mur-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.