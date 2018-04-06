MUSE One Day Volume Hits $245.00 (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. MUSE has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and $245.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MUSE has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One MUSE coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00012585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MUSE alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00681853 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00183600 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00041007 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MUSE Profile

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official website is peertracks.com. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for MUSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MUSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.