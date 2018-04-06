Musicoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.45 Million (MUSIC)

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Musicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Musicoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Musicoin has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $38,981.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00678775 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00184901 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035800 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045660 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Musicoin Coin Profile

Musicoin’s genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 698,045,864 coins. Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Musicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Musicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Musicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Musicoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.