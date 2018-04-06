Musicoin Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (MUSIC)

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Musicoin has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $39,222.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Musicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Musicoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00684917 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00183667 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035542 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047680 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Musicoin

Musicoin was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 698,045,864 coins. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Musicoin is www.musicoin.org.

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Musicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

