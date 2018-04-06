Musiconomi (MCI) Price Tops $0.0278 on Top Exchanges

Musiconomi (CURRENCY:MCI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Musiconomi has traded flat against the US dollar. Musiconomi has a total market cap of $0.00 and $599.00 worth of Musiconomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Musiconomi token can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00678919 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00184342 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035943 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00044696 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Musiconomi Profile

Musiconomi was first traded on August 29th, 2017. Musiconomi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Musiconomi’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi. The official message board for Musiconomi is medium.com/musiconomi. The Reddit community for Musiconomi is /r/Musiconomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Musiconomi is musiconomi.com.

Buying and Selling Musiconomi

Musiconomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Musiconomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musiconomi must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Musiconomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

