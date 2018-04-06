Myers Industries (MYE) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $24.15

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) reached a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 70524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYE. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo raised Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $639.20, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Myers Industries’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,185. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,856,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/myers-industries-mye-sets-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-24-15.html.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.