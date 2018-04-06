Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYOK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Myokardia stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.20. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 204.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $183,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Lambing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,490 shares of company stock valued at $35,744,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Myokardia by 608.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 68,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

