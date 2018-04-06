Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Myokardia from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Myokardia from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Myokardia from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.43.

MYOK stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. 310,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,337. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,715.35, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 3.64.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.20. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 204.48%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Lambing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Myokardia in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Myokardia in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

