MYR Group (MYRG) versus Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Head-To-Head Review

MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) and Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get MYR Group alerts:

This table compares MYR Group and Preformed Line Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 1.51% 4.90% 2.28% Preformed Line Products 3.35% 5.33% 3.55%

Risk and Volatility

MYR Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preformed Line Products has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYR Group and Preformed Line Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $1.40 billion 0.37 $21.15 million $0.81 38.75 Preformed Line Products $378.21 million 0.86 $12.65 million N/A N/A

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Preformed Line Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of MYR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Preformed Line Products shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of MYR Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Preformed Line Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MYR Group and Preformed Line Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Preformed Line Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYR Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. Given MYR Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MYR Group is more favorable than Preformed Line Products.

Dividends

Preformed Line Products pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MYR Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Preformed Line Products beats MYR Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries. Its services include construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems; and emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages. This segment serves as a prime contractor to customers, such as investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides services, such as design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring; and installation of traffic networks, bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. This segment offers its services for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, convention centers, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, and transportation control and management systems. It serves general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments, and developers. MYR Group Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. It also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires. In addition, the company offers data communication cabinets, hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, resale products, underground connectors, solar hardware systems, and urethane products for use by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications; and solar hardware systems and mounting hardware for various solar power applications, as well as fiber optic and copper splice closures. It serves public and private energy utilities and communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.