Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Myriad Genetics also reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.72 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYGN. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. BTIG Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 13,759 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 37,654 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,515,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,272 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 347.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period.

MYGN stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 88,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,033. The firm has a market cap of $2,080.84, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $41.57.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

