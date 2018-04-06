MyWish (WISH) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta and Bancor Network. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $1,495.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyWish has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00678912 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184839 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036121 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,825,062 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

