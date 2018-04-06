N Brown Group (BWNG) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at BNP Paribas

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its price objective lifted by BNP Paribas from GBX 140 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.25) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. BNP Paribas currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWNG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.23) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on N Brown Group from GBX 375 ($5.26) to GBX 275 ($3.86) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($4.07) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. N Brown Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 247 ($3.47).

LON BWNG traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 183.70 ($2.58). 222,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,754. N Brown Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.20 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 361 ($5.07).

In other N Brown Group news, insider Matt Davies acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($27,091.52).

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group PLC operates as a digital fashion retailer primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brand names.

