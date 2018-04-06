Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 29,983 Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,983 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Nabors Industries worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,586,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 459,518 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 167,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $14.28.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $708.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Stephens began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

