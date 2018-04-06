Verition Fund Management LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in Nabors Industries (NBR)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,208 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $353,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,586,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 459,518 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $588,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 167,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR opened at $6.78 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is presently -14.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBR. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

