Nasdaq (NDAQ) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nasdaq earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1846491397034 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.50 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.00. 471,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,360.77, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.36 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

In other news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 19,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,546,938.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $520,918.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,932 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

