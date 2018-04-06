Natera Inc (NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post sales of $58.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.80 million and the lowest is $57.01 million. Natera reported sales of $46.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $58.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.20 million to $265.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $325.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $297.10 million to $340.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.27. 170,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,154. Natera has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Natera by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 157,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Natera by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Natera Inc (NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.41 Million” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/natera-inc-ntra-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-58-41-million-updated.html.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic testing services. It offers Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon Carrier Screening to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier’s children; Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Screening and Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle to select embryos with the probability of becoming healthy children; Anora Products of Conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage, and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing, to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother’s blood and a blood sample from the alleged father(s).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.