National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.487 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

NTIOF opened at $46.71 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15,727.78, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

WARNING: “National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/national-bank-of-canada-ntiof-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-49-on-may-1st-updated-updated.html.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.