National Express (NEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $404.00

National Express (LON:NEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 401 ($5.63), with a volume of 975962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.40 ($5.61).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEX. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($6.18) target price on shares of National Express in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.47) target price on shares of National Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Numis Securities raised National Express to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Express from GBX 440 ($6.18) to GBX 445 ($6.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on National Express from GBX 380 ($5.33) to GBX 390 ($5.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417.18 ($5.86).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a GBX 9.25 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from National Express’s previous dividend of $4.26.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 91,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.53), for a total value of £361,841.72 ($507,919.31). Also, insider Matthew Ashley sold 62,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.47), for a total value of £243,005.10 ($341,107.66). Insiders sold 238,745 shares of company stock valued at $93,647,098 in the last three months.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “National Express (NEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $404.00” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/national-express-nex-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-404-00.html.

National Express Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions segments. It primarily offers bus, coach, and rail services.

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.