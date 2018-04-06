National Grid (NGG) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.12

News articles about National Grid (NYSE:NGG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Grid earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1990014622321 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38,638.25, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

