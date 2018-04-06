National Research Co. (NRCIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIB) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned National Research an industry rank of 33 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,246.31, a PE ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 0.38. National Research has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. National Research’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in National Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National Research by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in National Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Research by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights for the patient and employee experience in serving the healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions offer information and analysis services in a range of elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

