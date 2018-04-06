National Research (NRCIA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut National Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of National Research stock remained flat at $$31.10 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,881. The firm has a market cap of $756.13, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.68. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. National Research had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 19.52%. equities research analysts expect that National Research will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other National Research news, CEO Michael D. Hays sold 1,602,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $62,541,632.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,261,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,352,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust bought 5,494,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,097,636.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,870,104 shares of company stock worth $164,329,548 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of National Research by 252.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Research by 75.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth $488,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

