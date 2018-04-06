National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) Major Shareholder Buys $38,168.35 in Stock

National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,168.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of National Security Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. 10,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613. National Security Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

