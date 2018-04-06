Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect National Western Life Group (NWLI) Share Price

Media headlines about National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Western Life Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0552552910425 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NWLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $308.40 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $276.00 and a 1-year high of $368.00. The company has a market cap of $1,099.89, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.35.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.82 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Ross R. Moody sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.99, for a total value of $68,261.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert L. Moody sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.58, for a total value of $232,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,166,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,987,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,713 shares of company stock worth $541,906. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/national-western-life-group-nwli-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-46-updated-updated.html.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Insurance Company (National Western) is a stock life insurance company. The Company operates in two segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The products marketed under domestic insurance operations are annuities, universal life insurance and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.