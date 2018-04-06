Navient (NAVI) Shares Gap Up to $13.66

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $13.66. Navient shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 945906 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3,381.91, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In other Navient news, SVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 17,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $250,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $203,134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $46,993,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Navient by 5,718.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,551,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,001 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,410,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $19,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

