Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $3.35

Shares of Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) reached a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 242397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Navios Maritime Midstream presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.17.

The stock has a market cap of $73.31, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.59 and a current ratio of 12.59.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. Navios Maritime Midstream had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 4.64%. research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Midstream will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 60.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Navios Maritime Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Navios Maritime Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime Midstream by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Finally, CS Mckee LP grew its position in Navios Maritime Midstream by 33.0% during the third quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 64,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Midstream Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators.

