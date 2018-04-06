Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMM shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navios Maritime Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 63,312 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $325.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.86 million. research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/navios-maritime-partners-l-p-nmm-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.