Neblio Hits Market Cap of $95.30 Million (CRYPTO:NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Neblio has a market capitalization of $95.30 million and $8.19 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00111255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, OEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00195390 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00120174 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00051452 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00195848 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000967 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 13,731,546 coins and its circulating supply is 12,975,429 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Binance, Kucoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neblio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.