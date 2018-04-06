Nebulas Price Reaches $4.26 (CRYPTO:NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Nebulas token can currently be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00062291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lbank, OKEx, Huobi and BCEX. Nebulas has a total market cap of $151.21 million and $6.26 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00681898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00184189 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00049431 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas’ genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,500,000 tokens. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, ForkDelta, Lbank, Gate.io, Huobi, BCEX and Allcoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

