Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Given a $89.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been given a $89.00 price objective by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16,390.00, a P/E ratio of -184.44 and a beta of 1.74. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 156.85% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $201,212.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,589,658.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $6,318,308.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,592 shares of company stock worth $34,241,981. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/nektar-therapeutics-nktr-given-a-89-00-price-target-at-mizuho-updated.html.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.