Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $2.12 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

NKTR stock traded down $8.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,682. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,390.00, a P/E ratio of -168.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.14. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $201,212.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,658.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nicholson sold 220,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $21,853,694.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570,310.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,592 shares of company stock valued at $34,241,981. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,431,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,883,000 after purchasing an additional 431,269 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,329,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,705,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,577,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

