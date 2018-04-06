Nelnet (NNI) vs. OneMain (OMF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) and OneMain (NYSE:OMF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMain has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. OneMain does not pay a dividend. Nelnet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Nelnet and OneMain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet 14.41% 8.65% 0.74% OneMain 5.06% 15.04% 2.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nelnet and OneMain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet $1.20 billion 1.80 $173.16 million N/A N/A OneMain $3.76 billion 1.10 $183.00 million $3.54 8.63

OneMain has higher revenue and earnings than Nelnet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nelnet and OneMain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet 0 1 1 0 2.50 OneMain 1 4 9 0 2.57

Nelnet currently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.75%. OneMain has a consensus price target of $34.85, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%. Given OneMain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneMain is more favorable than Nelnet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of Nelnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of OneMain shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nelnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of OneMain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OneMain beats Nelnet on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services, as well as borrower and loan updates for guarantee agencies, and contact center solutions; and licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs; school information system software; professional development and educational instruction services to K-12 schools; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also provides electronic transfer and credit card processing, reporting, billing and invoicing, and integration services; and mobile and virtual terminal solutions for business software products. Its Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services; digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call and communication centers, and sales representatives; and its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments: Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,600 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. OneMain Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.