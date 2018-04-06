Nemetschek SE (NEM) Receives €69.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.44 ($88.20).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Commerzbank set a €81.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Main First Bank set a €87.00 ($107.41) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NEM traded up €2.30 ($2.84) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €94.75 ($116.98). 101,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €49.50 ($61.11) and a 12-month high of €90.40 ($111.60).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, in-house technicians, and technical and landscape planners.

