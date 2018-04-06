Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,006 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of NeoGenomics worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 37.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 402.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEO. BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.11, a PE ratio of 135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

