NeosCoin (NEOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $458,139.00

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. NeosCoin has a market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $458,139.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NeosCoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NeosCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00031820 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NeosCoin Profile

NeosCoin (NEOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 3,755,106 coins. The official website for NeosCoin is www.neoscoin.com. NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NeosCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a network of masternodes that provide instant a private transactions. Neos v3.0 will provide a decentralized and immutable hosting service and social network, where participants are rewarded for their activity. Creating, sharing and liking (and more) content is automatically rewarded with a portion of the block reward (based on a point system). Neos v3.0 will offer access to the cryptocurrency without the need for exchanges or faucets. Within the network, there are also premium services that create a use case for the coin. Most of the coins spent on the premium services are bunt while a smaller part is sent to a development fund, making NeosCoin a deflationary currency. “

NeosCoin Coin Trading

NeosCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase NeosCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeosCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NeosCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

