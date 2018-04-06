Nestle (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 95 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Goldman Sachs set a CHF 95 price target on Nestle (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group set a CHF 81 target price on shares of Nestle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase restated a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays set a CHF 84.30 target price on shares of Nestle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Nestle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Nestle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 87.52.

VTX NESN traded up CHF 0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting CHF 76.50. 15,650,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Nestle has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

