Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 294,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $242,655.13, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. Nestle has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Nestle in the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in Nestle in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nestle in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in shares of Nestle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 80,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nestle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

