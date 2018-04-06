NetApp (NTAP) PT Raised to $71.00 at UBS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by UBS from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.08.

NetApp stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. NetApp has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,640.68, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. NetApp had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. research analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 11,641 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $698,692.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $417,549.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,507 shares of company stock worth $1,785,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

